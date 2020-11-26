Malaysian Ambulance Driver Collapses & Passes Away After Transporting Covid-19 Patient

Healthcare workers worldwide have been under tremendous stress this year, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yet often times, the strain placed on them can easily go unnoticed.

Recently, an ambulance driver from Ipoh, Malaysia, collapsed and passed away after transporting a Covid-19 patient to a hospital.

He allegedly died of exhaustion.

Malaysian ambulance driver seen receiving CPR in viral picture

According to Malaysian news outlet Bernama, the ambulance driver fell unconscious on Monday (23 Nov) after conveying a Covid-19 patient to a hospital in the state of Perak where Ipoh is located.

Pictures of the driver lying on the floor fully decked in personal protective equipment (PPE) while appearing to be receiving CPR quickly circulated on social media.

Several posts claimed that the driver had died of exhaustion.

Driver was suffering from other illnesses

On Tuesday (25 Nov), Malaysian Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham confirmed the driver’s passing, reports Malay Mail.

He also shared that the driver was suffering from “other illnesses” and that his cause of death is still under investigation.

The driver had also undergone numerous Covid-19 tests before his passing, all of which turned out negative.

Bernama reported that the man was apparently suffering from asthma and that he was believed to be exhausted before losing consciousness.

Malaysia sees a recent spike of Covid-19 cases

Malaysia has seen a sharp spike in cases over recent days, with a record 2,188 new cases reported on Tuesday (24 Nov).

New clusters that have emerged of late include factories belonging to Top Glove — Malaysia’s largest disposable glove manufacturer.

More than 3,000 of its workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Covid-19 has put significant stress on healthcare workers

Every death is tragic, but it’s especially heartwrenching in this case if the driver’s passing was indeed linked to his exhaustion.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the driver’s family and friends.

We hope healthcare workers will take care of themselves too during these trying times, and will receive whatever support they need to cope with their challenges.

