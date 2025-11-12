M’sian man working as butcher in S’pore finances S$60K bungalow in hometown purely through savings

Malaysian man shares how seven years of hard work as butcher in Singapore made his dream house come true

A Malaysian man working as a butcher in Singapore has proven that grit and discipline can make dreams come true after he saved enough over seven years to build a S$60,000 bungalow in his hometown, entirely with his own money.

According to Bernama, 31-year-old Muhammad Samzuri Ramle left his hometown of Kelantan in 2018 to work in Singapore, hoping to provide a better life for his family.

He now works as a mutton cutter at M.A. Osman, a butcher stall in Tekka Centre, earning about S$2,500 (RM8,000) a month.

Man saves 40% of income to build dream home

Through sheer discipline, he manages to save around 40% of his income — about S$933 (RM3,000) monthly.

“It’s quite difficult to get a high salary in Malaysia,” he said, as quoted by Bernama.

“I don’t have higher education, so I just work harder,” he added, explaining that he only holds a Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM), which is equivalent to an O-Level qualification.

Mr Samzuri said that despite this, he’s grateful that he has enough to eat and can support his family and even build his dream house.

Builds dream home in Kelantan without bank loans

Mr Samzuri began construction of his dream bungalow in Kelantan in 2020, using land he already owned.

By 2025, the project was complete: a RM200,000 (S$60,000) home, fully funded through savings, without a single bank loan.

The 31-year-old, who is the fourth of seven siblings, is now a husband and father.

He believes his success is proof that “discipline, determination, and hard work can change your fate”.

Commutes daily from Johor, stayed in Singapore during pandemic

Mr Samzuri lives in Johor and commutes to Singapore daily by motorbike, leaving home at 6am and returning at 5pm, from Tuesday to Sunday.

During the Covid-19 border closures, he was forced to live in Singapore for several months, renting a small room for S$450 a month.

Though he missed his family deeply, he said he endured the separation to continue supporting them financially.

