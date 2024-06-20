18-year-old M’sian girl dies after months-long battle with rare liver cancer

18-year-old Malaysian girl dies from rare liver cancer

An 18-year-old girl from Malaysia died on Wednesday (19 June) evening after her months-long battle with a rare form of liver cancer known as recurrent embryonal sarcoma.

In January, Tan Qiao Qi fell sick on the first day of her national Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

She subsequently underwent multiple surgeries to treat her condition and remove the cancerous cells.

Charity announced news of teenager’s passing

One Hope Charity & Welfare took to Facebook on Wednesday to announce the news of Ms Tan’s passing.

The charity had previously assisted her family in raising a total of RM550,000 (S$157,847.60) to cover her medical fees.

In the Facebook post, it noted that despite months of active treatment, Ms Tan, who was a student at SMJK Jit Sin II in Penang, could not overcome her illness.

“Qiao Qi’s spirit and smile will forever be etched in our hearts,” wrote the charity.

“Her story will inspire more people to face the challenges in life bravely.”

Was an outstanding student who actively participated in dance

The charity added that Ms Tan leaves behind her family, school and stage.

When initiating fundraising efforts for Ms Tan earlier this year, the charity described her as an active participant of her school’s dance association.

Even outside of school, she would take part in dance performances and competitions.

It also said that she “brought endless joy to teachers and students with her smiling face and optimistic personality”.

In November last year, Ms Tan told her parents that she experienced muscle pain, and also sought medical attention multiple times.

However, they decided to put off a detailed examination until after her SPM examinations concluded.

