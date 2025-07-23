Every M’sian adult to receive S$30 credit through IC card starting 31 Aug

Malaysian adults will get RM100 credit to spend at 4,100 stores nationwide

Every Malaysian aged 18 and above will receive a one-off RM100 (S$30) credit via MyKad, the official identification card issued to Malaysian citizens and residents, starting 31 Aug.

The handout, part of the expanded Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) initiative, was announced by Prime Minister (PM) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday (23 July).

The aid will be valid until 31 Dec and can be used at more than 4,100 participating outlets nationwide, including major supermarkets such as Mydin, Lotus’s, Econsave, Speedmart, and selected local shops across all districts.

An estimated 22 million people are expected to benefit from this initiative, which is the country’s first ever universal cash handout programme.

“If there are four members in a household and all are adults, the entire household will receive RM400 instead of just RM100,” added Malaysia’s PM.

RON95 price to be reduced & extra public holiday on 15 Sept

In addition to the handouts, the Malaysian government will reduce the price of RON95 petrol to RM1.99 (S$0.60) per litre by the end of the year.

The reduced price will apply only to Malaysian citizens holding a MyKad.

Furthermore, all planned toll hikes for 2025 will be delayed on several highways to help ease daily expenses.

Malaysians will also enjoy an extra public holiday on 15 Sept in conjunction with Malaysia Day, said Anwar.

