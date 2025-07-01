S’poreans can claim up to S$800 SG60 vouchers from 1 July

SG60 vouchers valid till 31 Dec 2026

Singapore citizens can claim SG60 vouchers of up to S$800 from Tuesday (1 July), reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA). This is part of the larger SG60 package announced by Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong during Budget 2025.

Seniors aged 60 and above this year can claim vouchers worth S$800, while those aged 21 to 59 can claim vouchers worth S$600.

SG60 vouchers work similarly to CDC vouchers

The SG60 vouchers are similar to CDC vouchers — they can be used at participating hawkers, heartland merchants, and supermarkets.

Similar to past disbursements of CDC vouchers, half of the vouchers can be used at supermarkets while the other half can be used at hawkers and heartland merchants.

The vouchers are valid for 1.5 years, until 31 Dec 2026.

Claim via RedeemSG portal

Singaporeans can claim their vouchers via the RedeemSG portal here.

After signing in with their Singpass accounts, users will receive an SMS from “gov.sg” with a link for them to access the vouchers.

Residents may visit community centres or SG Digital Community Hubs should they require assistance.

In addition to the vouchers, all Singaporeans will also receive a specially designed postcard by mail. Each card includes a message from PM Wong and a QR code for Singaporeans to scan and claim their vouchers.

Those aged 60 and above will be getting theirs from 1 July, while those aged 21 to 59 from 22 July.

In a post on Facebook, Mayor of South West District Low Yen Ling explained that the staggered release of SG60 vouchers ensures that “seniors receive their SG60 vouchers as we dedicate resources to help them with their claims“.

