M’sian man arrested in Taiwan after 10.3kg of marijuana found in his suitcase at airport

Malaysian man arrested at Taiwan airport after authorities found 10.3kg of marijuana in his suitcase

A 61-year-old Malaysian man, surnamed Thien (name transliterated from Mandarin), was arrested in Taiwan after attempting to smuggle 10.3kg of cannabis into the country via Taoyuan International Airport.

The drugs, estimated to be worth NT$20 million (S$802,000), were seized in November 2025 during a joint operation by Taiwan’s Aviation Police Bureau and Taipei Customs.

Cannabis was brought over from Thailand to Taiwan

Investigations revealed that Thien had received a suitcase containing cannabis near Bangkok Airport, before flying to Taiwan via a layover in Hong Kong.

Authorities said the segmented transportation method was used to obscure the origin of the drugs.

He was arrested upon arrival at Taoyuan International Airport.

Police also tracked down his accomplice

Police later tracked the delivery plan and arrested a 38-year-old Taiwanese accomplice, surnamed Cheng (name transliterated from Mandarin), at a hotel in Sanchong District, New Taipei City.

Cheng was allegedly meant to receive the drugs at a pre-arranged location.

The case was handled by a task force under the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office.

Both suspects were charged

Both men have been charged under Taiwan’s Narcotics Hazard Prevention and Control Act, and the case was formally indicted on 12 Jan.

Authorities said they will continue strengthening border enforcement to curb drug trafficking.

Also read: M’sian arrested after 14kg of heroin found hidden in motorcycle at Tuas Checkpoint



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Featured image adapted from United Daily News.