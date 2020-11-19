Malaysian Work Pass Holders Urged To Register With High Commission Via Online Form

With the Covid-19 pandemic and border restrictions, many Malaysians workers have been staying in Singapore for months without returning home to their loved ones.

On Thursday (19 Nov), the Malaysian High Commission (HICOM) in Singapore posted an advisory on Facebook, urging Malaysian work pass holders to register themselves to aid with disseminating information in the future.

Source

Malaysian workers in Singapore urged to register with High Commission

According to the Facebook post, doing so will allow the Labour Counsellor in the HICOM to inform workers of future initiatives put out by the Malaysian Human Resources Ministry.

Source

Malaysian who are working in Singapore under valid work passes are therefore urged to register themselves via the form here.

They may also access the form by scanning the QR code below:

Source

Workers will be required to provide information like their company’s name, address, and phone number.

Source

The advisory did not state if Malaysian Permanent Residents (PR) need to register themselves.

If you have any Malaysian friends or family members who are working in Singapore, urge them to register themselves with the HICOM.

