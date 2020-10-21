Malaysians Returning From Singapore Can Apply For Reduced Swab Test & Quarantine Costs

Green lane arrangements between Singapore and Malaysia may have started, but travellers are most concerned over having to bear costs of a mandatory swab test and 14-day quarantine.

This is especially for Malaysians working in Singapore who wish to travel back home to visit.

After hearing their growing concerns, Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MOH) announced they will provide subsidies for returning citizens after successful applications.

2 groups of people – low income earners that belong to the B40 group and people with disabilities – can apply for a full exemption from the costs.

Applications for reduced quarantine costs will be screened

Malaysia’s Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Malaysians who can’t afford costs of the mandatory swab test and 14-day quarantine may apply for a subsidy.

This was announced on Tuesday (20 Oct) at a press conference, according to Berita Harian.

The full cost of the swab test is between S$10 (RM30) and about S$52 (RM160), while hotel quarantine is S$49 (RM150) per day.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Health will screen applications thoroughly to determine eligibility of applicants.

B40 group & people with disabilities can apply for full exemption

Mr Ismail Sabri added that the B40 group and people with disabilities can apply for a full exemption from covering the costs.

The B40 group comprises Malaysians who earn an income of S$1,585 (RM4,849) and below.

However, he noted that the reduced costs for hotel quarantine is determined by the Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance and may be periodically reviewed.

You can contact the Health Ministry at +603-8000 8000 or email them here for further details.

Reduced costs will help ease burden

Hopefully, this news will bring some relief to Malaysians who struggle with the steep costs of returning home.

Kudos to the Malaysian government for hearing the plight of their citizens and taking action to alleviate cost concerns.

We hope now it will be easier for more Malaysians to return and see their loved ones after months of separation.

