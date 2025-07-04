TikToker in S’pore surprises mum with Maltipoo plushie after their dog passed away

TikToker surprises mum with Maltipoo plushie

Losing a beloved pet is never easy, especially one that’s been part of the family for over a decade.

A TikTok user based in Singapore, @raidenxrailey, who prefers to be known as Jaslyn, wanted to comfort her mother after the passing of their family dog, Kenji, a Maltipoo.

To lift her mum’s spirits, she surprised her with a plushie that looked exactly like Kenji.

Mum lights up after seeing Maltipoo plushie

A video posted in April shows Jaslyn playfully tossing a delivery package to her unsuspecting mother, Janice.

Janice begrudgingly unwrapped the parcel, clearly not expecting anything special — until she caught a glimpse of the plushie.

Her expression instantly softened.

“Hi Kenji,” she said warmly, recognising the familiar face of their late dog.

Mum sleeps with plushie every night

Speaking to MS News, Jaslyn shared that her mother used to sleep with Kenji every night.

However, after his passing, she confessed to feeling “very empty”.

Now, the plushie brings her comfort — a way to feel like Kenji is still by her side.

Jaslyn added that her mum, now 52, hugs the plushie to sleep every night.

Dog passed away two days before mum’s birthday

Kenji was diagnosed with a heart murmur in 2023, and the veterinarian gave him roughly two years to live.

Determined to make the most of their time left together, Janice quit her job to care for him.

Just as predicted, Kenji passed away in March 2025 — exactly two years after the diagnosis and just two days before Janice’s birthday.

Jaslyn recalled how Kenji had gone for his usual grooming session but started panting heavily afterward, prompting Janice to rush him to the vet.

“Doctor said he would passed on that day, so all the family members were called to rush down to see him for the last time,” said Jaslyn to MS News.

Family members arrived too late

Upon hearing the news, the family rushed to the vet to say their final goodbyes, but were unsuccessful.

“It was devastating,” Jaslyn shared. The rest of the family arrived just minutes too late.

In a follow-up video, Jaslyn revealed that the family held a memorial service for Kenji at the Mandai Pets Sanctuary.

Kenji was surrounded by a bed of flowers, gently cuddling an Elmo plushie, with his framed photo displayed among other memorials for beloved pets.

In another bittersweet clip, Jaslyn shared Kenji’s last birthday and Chinese New Year celebration, where he received his final Angbao.

“Missing you more than ever,” the in-video caption read.

