Police in Japan arrest man wielding 3 knives, with 1 in his mouth; claims he wanted neighbour’s vegetables

Police arrest man in Japan wielding three knives, including one in mouth

On the morning of 25 Jan, police arrested a 47-year-old man wandering the streets, wielding three knives, including one in his mouth.

According to TBS News, they were tipped off at around 8.30am after a woman called the emergency hotline after spotting the suspicious man.

Holding a knife in his mouth

Police arrived at the indicated location in Karatsu, Saga Prefecture. And they found an unemployed man wielding a knife in each hand. Each knife was between 13cm and 18cm.

Additionally, he also held a third knife in his mouth, making him resemble the iconic swordsman Zoro from the manga series One Piece.

Police subsequently apprehended him under suspicion of violating the Sword and Firearms Control Law.

Claims he was on the way to acquaintance’s house

Police identified the man as a local who lived nearby. When asked by police why he was carrying so many knives, he claimed that he was on the way to an acquaintance’s house to receive some vegetables.

He denied the charges of carrying three knives in public without a legitimate reason.

Japanese law prohibits carrying a knife over 6 cm long unless you have a good reason to do so. These reasons could include taking a knife home after purchase, a professional cook bringing the knife to and from their workplace, or using one while cooking outdoors.

However, even if there is a legitimate reason, how one carries the knife may also make it illegal, depending on the area you are in. Authorities advise carrying knives sheathed and in a case when transporting them.

Also read: Man with penknife arrested by police with riot shields at Jalan Besar in 6 Nov incident



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ANNnewsCH on YouTube and Reddit.