Knife-wielding man in Thailand wipes blood on neighbour’s door after cutting himself while banging on it

Man in Bangkok bangs on neighbour’s door with knife

Security footage of a man in Thailand, allegedly incensed with his neighbours over their noise complaints, has gone viral on Facebook.

The footage shows the knife-wielding man screaming expletives, banging on doors, and smearing his blood on one unit before walking away.

In just under a day, the post — which included several photos of the aftermath — has been shared more than 11,000 times.

According to local reports, the incident occurred at a condominium in Din Daeng, Bangkok.

Knife-wielding man angry at neighbours for reporting him

The three-minute-long video first showed the man approaching his unit alongside a woman and a stroller-bound child at around 10.38pm on a Saturday.

Around a minute later, the trio exited their unit.

While the woman and child presumably headed down the elevator, the man remained on the floor.

He then began walking up and down the hallway, yelling expletives.

The man kicked multiple doors, demanding to know who reported him to the building management for noise.

After his tirade, he re-entered his unit only to return with a knife in his hand.

The man then unloaded his aggression onto the unit across from his, vigorously banging on the door with the hand holding the knife.

In the process, he accidentally sliced part of his head with the knife.

It was then that he wiped the blood from his wound onto the neighbour’s door.

After briefly returning to his unit, the man came back to the hallway to kick his neighbour’s door once more.

Distressed neighbour claims building management refuse to do anything

According to the post’s caption, the incident was reported to the building management as it was ongoing.

As the man was wielding a knife, he claims they assessed the situation to be too dangerous to step in.

The management only monitored the security footage.

The neighbour said the building refused to evict the man, but has encouraged others to report other incidents if his behaviour persists.

A police complaint has been filed against the man, who has given a statement.

Police have also invited the victim to give a statement on 24 Sept.

According to the narration over the clip, the man was initially reported for noise due to constant arguments between him and his wife.

Additionally, their child’s crying could be heard constantly throughout the day.

“Why do I have to deal with neighbours like this when I have paid around ฿4 million (S$161,000) for this unit?” lamented the neighbour.

