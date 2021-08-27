Snake Bites Man At Marina Bay East After Getting Stepped On

Singapore is a truly unique city. Despite being highly urbanised, there are still plenty of wildlife that call our island home.

Though most interactions between humans and wild animals are rather uneventful, some can go rather wrong.

A hiker recently took to Facebook to post about his encounter with a snake while walking around Marina Bay East.

Unfortunately for the man, he got bitten after accidentally stepping on the snake.

The hiker took the opportunity to warn others to look where they walk.

Hiker bitten by snake after accidentally stepping on it

A hiker was recently bitten by a snake along a park connector at Marina Bay East in the wee hours of Thursday (26 Aug).

According to the man, the snake that bit him was on the jogging path. It was brown, thick, and about 2 metres in length.

The snake immediately slithered away after biting the hiker. Thankfully, it was not venomous and the hiker was able to receive help after driving to a nearby A&E.

Though the netizen did not state the reason behind the snake’s attack in the Facebook post, he mentioned in several comments that he had accidentally stepped on it.

He has since advised those who frequent the area to be careful as there could be snakes lurking around. Here’s the rough location where it happened.

The man has also notified folks from Gardens by the Bay who will reportedly be looking into the incident.

Despite the unfortunate incident, the man was still thankful that he managed to get a good shot of Singapore’s night scene before getting bitten by the snake.

Be careful where you walk

Thankfully, the snake in question was not poisonous, otherwise, things could’ve easily been a lot worse.

We hope this serves as a reminder for everyone to look where they walk, especially at night when it’s dark.

Should anyone encounter a snake, do remember to keep a safe distance and not to disturb it. After all, snakes often do not attack unless provoked.

