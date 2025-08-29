Man in China breaks into woman’s home & draws her blood to ‘relieve stress’, gets jailed

Man jailed for 2 years after breaking into woman’s home, sedating her & drawing blood to ‘relieve stress’

A man in China has been sentenced to two years’ jail for breaking into a woman’s home, sedating her, and drawing her blood in an attempt to “relieve stress”.

The disturbing incident occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day last year in Jiangsu province, China.

Suspect rendered victim unconscious & drew blood from her arm

According to Sohu News, the victim — a woman surnamed Yu (name transliterated from Chinese) — was asleep in her bedroom while her husband was out.

At about 2am, the man — identified as Li — entered the home and subdued Yu using a cloth soaked in anaesthetics.

Li then started drawing blood from Yu’s arms.

Husband interrupted act upon returning home

Coincidentally, Yu’s husband arrived home while Li was in the midst of his action.

He struck Li with a kettle, which caused the latter to flee.

After regaining consciousness, Yu recalled finding a tourniquet on the bed. She also experienced pain in her left arm, which bore a needle mark and bloodstains.

A subsequent forensic report confirmed that the cloth left behind by Li contained traces of anaesthetics, including sevoflurane and isoflurane.

Terrified residents in the area reportedly installed surveillance cameras after the incident.

Claimed that it helped to ‘relieve stress’

In court, Li claimed he committed the act to “relieve stress”.

“I just enjoy sneaking into other people’s homes. It gives me a thrill that helps relieve my pressure,” he said.

Li reportedly has a criminal history for theft, rape, and unlawful entry. He had also been detained for invasion of privacy.

The court eventually found Li guilty of unlawful intrusion and sentenced him to two years in prison.

