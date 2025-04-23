Security guard in M’sia sneaks into woman’s home to spy on her, arrested after she calls for help

Security guard in Malaysia charged for trespassing into woman’s home to spy on her

A 20-year-old security guard in Malaysia has been charged with trespassing after allegedly sneaking into a woman’s home to spy on her — while he was on duty at her residence.

He pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday (23 Apr), and now faces sentencing on 29 May, reported the New Straits Times.

Man enters woman’s home

The accused, Muhammad Akmal Azmi, had been working part-time as a security guard at the residential area in Taman University, Johor.

On Sunday night (20 Apr), at around 10.15pm, he allegedly entered the 25-year-old victim’s home without her knowledge or permission.

She was shocked to see an unfamiliar man inside her residence. Overcome with fear, she fled the house and sought help from the public.

Despite this, the man refused to leave. She later lodged a police report, and he was arrested the next day.

According to Oriental Daily, investigations revealed that the accused lived near the victim’s home.

Accused considered ‘yougn offender’

As Muhammad Akmal is considered a young offender, the court has ordered a social report from the Social Welfare Department before sentencing.

The case has been adjourned to 29 May for the presentation of facts, sentencing, and the report.

If found guilty, he could face up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to RM5,000 (S$1,493), or both.

