80-year-old man in Spain tries to board flight with dead wife in wheelchair

Man probed after attempting to bring dead wife onto plane

A shocking incident unfolded at Tenerife South Airport in the Canary Islands, Spain, on 20 Oct 2025, when an 80-year-old man attempted to board a flight with his 78-year-old wife, who turned out be dead.

The discovery was made by airport staff who noticed something was wrong after the man pushed the deceased, who was seated in a wheelchair, through the security checkpoint.

Security worker discovered woman was not breathing

When a security worker approached the couple, whose nationalities has not been disclosed, the man handed the wheelchair over to her.

Once she touched the woman’s hand, she noticed it was unusually cold.

Upon further inspection, the employee realised that she was unresponsive and not breathing, reported Spanish newspaper Diario de Avisos.

Authorities, including Civil Guard officers, later confirmed that the woman was dead.

They ruled out any criminal involvement, concluding that the woman died from natural causes.

No charges were made against man

During questioning, the elderly man reportedly said that his wife had passed away hours earlier.

However, it remains unclear if the man was aware of her death at the time he attempted to pass through security.

Since no foul play was found, the man did not face any charges.

