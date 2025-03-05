Man in M’sia jumps off bridge during video call with ex-girlfriend, body found 1km away

Man in Malaysia jumps off bridge after a video call with his ex-girlfriend, body found next day

The body of a 22-year-old Malaysian man was found in the Kuantan River this morning (5 March), a day after he allegedly jumped off a bridge following a video call with his ex-girlfriend.

Witness spots man’s phone in bridge

According to Sinar Harian, a witness had spotted a motorcycle parked by the roadside of Putra Bridge in Kuantan at around 10.43pm on 3 March.

The engine was still running, and a mobile phone lay on the ground with a video call still active.

The woman on the other end of the call, the man’s ex-girlfriend, told the witness that he had threatened to jump from the bridge.

The couple had reportedly been together for a year before breaking up in Dec 2024, and the victim had struggled to move on since.

Realising the urgency of the situation, the witness immediately alerted the authorities.

Search & rescue operations launched

Kuantan District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, confirmed that the fire department and the Civil Defence Force (APM) were deployed at 11.30pm.

The following day (4 March), tracker dogs from the K9 Detection Unit were also sent to assist in the search.

Investigations revealed that the victim worked at a factory in Kuantan.

Body of man found 1km from bridge

At 8.15am on 5 March, rescue teams discovered the man’s body floating in the Kuantan River, 1km from where he had fallen.

His remains have since been handed over to the police for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities urge anyone struggling with emotional distress to seek professional help and remind the public that support is available for those in crisis.

