Man allegedly hits 4-year-old boy with bottle at Arab Street, tried to take knife from bag

Man allegedly attacks boy for no apparent reason outside café along Arab Street

A four-year-old Indonesian boy was sitting with his family outside a café along Arab Street when a man allegedly smashed him on the head with a wine bottle for no apparent reason.

After members of the public apprehended the man, he tried to take out a knife from his bag, in an act caught on a video posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram.

Boy vomited inside café after attack by man along Arab Street

According to the post, the incident took place last Friday (20 June) afternoon outside % Arabica café on Arab Street.

The family of three, including the boy, are from Jakarta and was on holiday in Singapore.

When the boy was allegedly hit with the bottle, his father tried to fight off the man but “kept falling”, said the caption.

The boy was so traumatised by the attack that he vomited after being brought inside the café.

In the video, a child’s cries can be heard in the background while the man sat on the walkway.

Man reaches into bag containing knife

While waiting for the police to arrive, the man was purportedly heard laughing to himself.

He is then seen in the video reaching into a small pouch next to him and taking something from inside.

The man recording the video became alarmed when he saw that it was a knife and quickly grabbed onto the man.

After a brief struggle together with other men, he managed to wrench the bag away and take out the knife, revealing it to all who were present.

Two men then pinned the suspect’s arms behind his back as they waited for the police to arrive.

Boy & father suffered injuries but no ambulance required

The next day, the café staff told Shin Min Daily News that they had called an ambulance for the boy and brought the family inside to rest.

The child suffered injuries on his forehead, they said.

The boy’s father was also injured when he fought off the attacker, an employee of a nearby souvenir shop said.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 1.30pm on 20 June.

The location was 56 Arab Street — the address of % Arabica café — but no ambulance assistance was required.

After the police arrived, they cordoned off the scene for investigations till about 5pm.

Chinese national charged in court

Following the incident, 26-year-old Chinese national Xu Chaoyu was charged in court on Saturday (21 June), reported Shin Min.

He is accused of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place without lawful authority or for a lawful purpose.

According to the charge sheet, he was found to have a 32cm-long kitchen knife in a public place on Friday, and later found to have a 30cm-long vegetable knife along Arab Street.

The @sgfollowsall post said Xu’s parents came by the scene later and were shocked to find out that he had a knife in his bag.

He is also suspected of overstaying for up to 49 days in Singapore after his social visit pass expired.

