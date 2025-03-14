Elderly man dies after falling on bus in Ang Mo Kio, family appeals for witnesses

80-year-old man had lost his balance as bus was turning at Ang Mo Kio road junction

An 80-year-old man has died after falling on a bus that was travelling in Ang Mo Kio.

In a XiaoHongShu post on Thursday (13 March), someone claiming to be his grandchild appealed for witnesses to the incident.

Elderly man on bus at Ang Mo Kio road junction

The elderly man was on SBS Transit service 262 around 7pm to 8pm on Wednesday (12 March), according to the post.

He fell on the bus while it was at the road junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and Avenue 1, near Ren Ci Nursing Home.

He was sent to hospital, with records showing the bus stopped at the junction and marked as “off service”, the netizen said.

Family have many questions about incident, appeal for witnesses

The OP said the police had told them the elderly man had been standing while the bus was moving, and subsequently fell.

However, the family had several questions about the incident.

They wanted to know whether he’d lost his footing or whether the bus had braked suddenly.

They also wondered why he was standing as the location was still far from their home — was he unable to find a seat, did he get up to allow someone else to get off the bus, or was he confused and thought that the bus had reached his stop?

Thus, the OP appealed for eyewitnesses to the incident so that the family could have closure.

Elderly man who fell on bus in Ang Mo Kio passed away in hospital: SPF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 8.20pm on 12 March.

An 80-year-old man had fallen on a bus along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, it added.

He was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, where he subsequently passed away.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, who was alerted at about 7.40pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Elderly man had stood up to alight from bus: SBS Transit

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu told MS News that the incident took place as service 262 was making a right turn at the controlled junction along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

The elderly man had “stood up from his seat and walked towards the exit in preparation to alight” when he unfortunately “lost his balance and fell before he could hold on to a support pole”, she said.

The bus captain rendered first aid and an ambulance was called, with the man conscious when sent to hospital.

SBS Transit is “saddened to learn of his passing” and is in touch with his family, Mrs Wu said, adding:

We would like to extend our deepest condolences to them during this difficult time of loss.

