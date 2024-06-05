Man in M’sia casually carries out carjacking at petrol kiosk while driver wasn’t in car

Man casually carries out carjacking at petrol kiosk after driver got out to use the washroom

On 3 June at around 3pm, a man casually carried out a carjacking at a petrol station in Kuantan, Malaysia — while a passenger was still inside.

The car belonged to a family of three, who stopped at the petrol station for a short break. After the father and daughter went to the washroom, the man who had been eyeing the family quietly got into the car.

The mother, who had stayed in the car, was terrified and tried to escape only to then fall back into the car after the man accelerated.

Fortunately, the mother was dropped off around 400m away from the scene. Police are investigating the incident.

On Monday, a man casually strolled into a car after the driver, the daughter, stepped out of the car. He then sped off with the driver’s mum in tow.

The driver had stopped at the Kuantan petrol station for a short washroom break for her father.

Leaving the car running for her mum, the driver also got out of the car to use the washroom.

Shortly after, a man can be seen on CCTV footage walking past her.

Spotting that the car was left unlocked, the man then circled back and got into the driver’s seat.

The mother gets taken for a ride

According to New Straits Times, the man then grabbed hold of the 68-year-old mother who was still in the car. “Keep quiet,” he kept telling her.

However, the mother bravely fought against the thief. She opened the door and screamed for help, which alerted nearby motorists and her daughter.

This prompted the thief to press the accelerator. The daughter can then be seen running after the car as it leaves the petrol station.

The mother put up a struggle against the thief, and tried to jump out of the moving vehicle.

Realising that she was getting aggressive, the thief slowed the car down and shoved her out of the car.

“You want to get out, you get lost,” the mother recalled him shouting at her.

In a final act of bravery, the mother grabbed her daughter’s handbag before getting out of the car.

Police investigation underway

The mother was dropped off 400m away from the scene.

She was reunited with her daughter, who had been chasing the car on foot.

Before the incident, the family was on their way home after dropping off the daughter’s son at a local college. They would then usually stop at this particular petrol station on their way back to Kuala Lumpur, they added.

Apparently, the thief proceeded to discard most of the family’s belongings stored inside the car at various locations.

According to New Straits Times, police investigations have found that the man arrived at the petrol station on a stolen motorbike.

The bike had a fake registration number and had been reported stolen.

