Man charged for allegedly damaging PAP campaign materials on Polling Day

Man charged on 4 July for allegedly damaging PAP campaign materials in Hougang

A 57-year-old man was handed five charges on Friday (4 July) for offences he allegedly committed on Polling Day.

According to the police, the man had allegedly damaged a political party’s campaign materials along Hougang Avenue 5 on 3 May.

Channel NewsAsia reports that these included breaking two flag poles and damaging five posters at an open carpark.

Man intends to plead guilty to alleged offences

The man, identified as Seng Guan Heng, was handed five charges:

Causing annoyance while drunk

Counts of criminal force (two counts)

Intentional harassment

Mischief

Charge sheets stated that the alleged acts of vandalism happened at the open carpark at Block 328 Hougang Avenue 5 near midnight on 3 May.

Seng was also accused of using Hokkien vulgarities and pointing his middle finger at a group of PAP volunteers.

Additionally, the 57-year-old allegedly pushed two men on their chests and shouted at the carpark.

Appearing alone in court on Friday (4 July), Seng said he intended to plead guilty. The case has been adjourned to August.

Happened in WP stronghold of Hougang SMC

According to The Straits Times, the incident happened in Hougang SMC, where criminal lawyer Marshall Lim represented PAP against the incumbent Member of Party — Workers’ Party’s (WP) Dennis Tan.

On the night of Polling Day, Mr Lim arrived late at Bedok Stadium, where PAP supporters gathered to await the election results.

He later told supporters that he was attending to acts of vandalism at the PAP’s branch in Hougang.

Even though there were no reported injuries, Mr Lim said he stayed back to ensure his volunteers were taken care of.

For causing mischief, Seng faces a jail term of up to 2 years, a fine, or both.

If found guilty of causing annoyance while drunk, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$1,000, or both.

If convicted of using criminal force, he can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.

The offence of international harassment comes with a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

