50-year-old S’porean man charged in court over using slurs against Jewish community on WhatsApp

Singaporean man posts offensive images targeting Jewish community, gets charged in court on 28 April

A 50-year-old man was charged over his alleged use of slurs against the Jewish community.

The police received a report about his acts on Sept 10, 2025 and the Singaporean, Siow Jia Rui, was arrested three days later.

Siow appeared in district court on Wednesday (28 April), and is accussed of commiting the offences in 2025.

Man posted auto-disappearing offensive images on WhatsApp

According to The Straits Times, Siow allegedly posted a WhatsApp profile status that included an anti-Jewish slur on 25 July, 2025.

He was in Singapore at the time.

On 10 Sept, 2025, he then allegedly posted three statuses on WhatsApp, containing “offensive images” that targeted the Jewish community while he was in China.

These status images would automatically disappear after 24 hours.

On the same day, the police received a report regarding the WhatsApp images. Upon investigation, they also noticed the anti-Semitic messaging in his profile status.

Siow was established to be the owner of the WhatsApp account and police arrested him on 13 Sept, 2025.

Man faces up to 6 years in jail for messages targeting Jewish community

On 28 April, 2026, he was charged with two counts of knowingly attempting to promote enmity between racial groups.

Each count of the offence carries a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine.

The court case was adjourned to 26 May and Siow has been granted $10,000 bail.

In its news release, the police stated: “[We] take a serious view of acts which have the potential to harm racial and religious harmony in Singapore. We will deal firmly with offenders.”

Also read: Man smears luncheon meat in Woodlands HDB corridor to stop Muslim neighbour’s children from playing, gets jail

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Featured image adapted from Lina Darjan’s Images on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and by MS News.