Man in China chases wife with knife to ‘teach her a lesson’, son holds him back so she can escape

Man in China chases wife with knife to ‘teach her a lesson’

On Friday (6 Sept), a man chased his wife with a knife around a truck parked on the roadside in Dongguan, Guangdong, China.

A video of the incident revealed that an elderly woman had told the couple off and tried to keep their 9-year-old son from getting involved.

Despite her efforts, the boy pushed past her, holding his father back to protect his mother and urging her to run.

However, the man continued his pursuit of his wife, making another turn around the truck.

When his mother passed him, the boy blocked his father’s path using his own body, but the man pushed him away and then turned back to meet his wife.

Fortunately, the wife also turned the other way to avoid him.

They did this a couple more times until the wife managed to go inside the establishment where her son had emerged from.

Wife and son were unharmed

According to Sin Chew Daily, eyewitnesses mentioned that the altercation stemmed from a family dispute, although the exact details were unclear. Some speculated that the couple had a quarrel and others assumed that the man had been drunk.

They remarked:

It was either a financial problem or an emotional dispute.

Witnesses called the police, who arrived at the scene to intervene and investigate.

Police confirmed that both the wife and the boy were unharmed, while the man sustained only minor injuries.

Netizens praise boy’s bravery

Some Chinese netizens criticized bystanders for not intervening in the couple’s quarrel.

Others, however, pointed out the importance of ensuring one’s own safety first, particularly since the man was armed.

Netizens also condemned the man’s actions, saying if their relationship cannot be mended, they should divorce instead of resorting to violence.

Many also praised the boy’s bravery for standing up to protect his mother, with one commenter noting:

In order to protect his mother, the little boy completely disregarded his own safety. It is likely that he will become a very responsible man when he grows up.

Featured image adapted from 吃瓜爆料圈 on Facebook