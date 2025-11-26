Man in M’sia complains of wife’s body odour after she takes care of his bedridden mum for a year

Man complains of wife’s body odour after she cares for his bedridden mum

In single-income households where the man is the sole breadwinner, most of the household chores often falls to the wife. For one woman in Malaysia, this includes being her bedridden mother-in-law’s caregiver.

However, instead of appreciation, she was shocked to receive cruel words from her husband, who criticised her body odour.

“My husband said he can’t stand my body odour. He said I smell like my mother-in-law, even though I am the one who cleans her bedsore wound twice a day,” the wife recently shared on Threads.

Woman has been taking care of her mother-in-law

The woman said she had been caring for her husband’s mother for almost a year, sleeping next to her nightly so she wouldn’t need to scream for help.

She admitted feeling upset with her husband, who allegedly said he felt nauseous every time she lay beside him.

“‘Just as I was about to lie down, he said he wanted to throw up because the smell of my mother-in-law still lingered,’ the woman recalled, stressing, ‘That’s his own mother.’”

“I was left speechless by my husband’s attitude, so I immediately got up and lay down next to my mother-in-law instead,” she shared.

Husband has previously berated his wife

His comment about her body odour was not the first time her husband had berated her.

Once, when she went out to buy medical supplies at the pharmacy, he also pointed out the changes in her face and her increasing weight.

“The woman shared that because all of her husband’s siblings are male, she is the only daughter-in-law who attends to her mother-in-law full-time.”

“The saying is true, people will not appreciate our sacrifices,” she expressed.

Woman’s situation draws mixed reactions

While many agreed that the husband had been disrespectful, there were mixed opinions as to what the wife should do about her situation.

Some urged her to leave the responsibility to her husband, so he would understand her sacrifices, while a few went as far as telling her to leave and find her own happiness.

However, some also praised the woman’s filial piety and assured her she would be rewarded for it.

