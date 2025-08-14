Woman in M’sia finds out husband in his 30s still showers with his sister

Woman shocked to find that husband showers with his sister

A woman in Malaysia was utterly shocked after she found out that her husband — who is in his 30s — still showers with his sister.

She sent her story to the Facebook page XUAN, which posted it last Friday (8 Aug).

According to the woman, she and her husband have been married for three years, and she knew he and his sister had a good relationship.

However, she never expected what was to come.

Sister had just returned to Malaysia from Australia

The woman made the discovery when she and her husband visited his mother’s house, as his sister had just returned from Australia.

While they were there, her husband went for a shower — something she did not think much about.

However, she was surprised when she later saw him and his sister come out of the bathroom together.

Not wanting to make a commotion and embarrass her husband, she chose not to confront him at his parent’s house and pretended to be unbothered.

Husband and sister are “used” to taking shower together

When they left, she immediately asked him why he had taken a shower with his sister, to which he replied:

We have been showering together since we were little and are used to it.

What he said next only shocked her further.

“Next time you get a chance, would you like to shower with her and improve your relationship?” he offered.

The woman said this revelation made her question their plan to stay at his sister’s house in Australia in two months’ time.

Futhermore, she added that her husband does not think there is anything wrong with their arrangement and is telling her she is just closed-minded.

As such, the woman wants to know if she was just overreacting or if her husband is in the wrong.

Netizens find siblings’ actions “unacceptable”

Many netizens who commented on the Facebook post found the brother and sister’s actions “outrageous” and “unacceptable”.

One user wrote that even if it was their habit, certain things that were allowed in childhood are no longer okay to do as adults.

Some also accused the page of making up the story, finding the siblings’ actions unusual.

However, one user said they personally know an adult who still showers and gets “completely naked” with family at home, which makes them believe it is a true story.

