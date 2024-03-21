Man in M’sia pushes daughter to safety before fatal collision with lorry

Man in Malaysia pushes daughter to safety before lorry accident on 20 March

On Wednesday (20 March), a man in Malaysia collided with a lorry while his 8-year-old daughter was ‘riding pillion’ on his motorcycle.

The father somehow managed to push his daughter out of harm’s way but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Despite the father’s lightning-fast reflexes, the daughter still sustained serious injuries to her head and hands.

Man in Malaysia pushes daughter away before collision with lorry

China Press reports that the incident occurred on Wednesday (20 March) evening in Gombak district, Malaysia.

Photos circulating online show the severely damaged motorcycle and a censored image of the body — presumably that of the deceased.

Speaking to the Chinese news site, the lorry driver recalled hearing a loud noise at the back of his vehicle.

After stopping to check, he reportedly saw the motorcycle pinned underneath the lorry.

In the lead-up to the accident, the door of a car, parked along the side of the road, swung open unexpectedly.

In an attempt to evade the car door, the father lost control of his motorcycle.

Miraculously, the rider somehow pushed his daughter out of harm’s way before the collision.

Father dies after suffering severe injuries

Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the police were alerted to the accident at about 6.11pm on 20 March.

The Gombak regional police chief added that the rider suffered severe injuries to his head and body.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, his daughter — who was riding pillion — sustained injuries to her head and hands. She was conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

Gombak police are investigating the incident.

Featured image adapted from China Press.