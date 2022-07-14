26-Year-Old Man Found Dead At Hougang Condo, Police Don’t Suspect Foul Play

Man Found Dead At Second Level Of Hougang Condo, Police Currently Investigating

Incidents of tragedy are, unfortunately, not all that uncommon in Singapore. Whenever they do occur, though, it always comes as a shock to members of the public.

Recently, police were alerted to such an incident in Hougang. Officers found the body of a 26-year-old man on the second floor of a condominium located within the neighbourhood.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. However, they are currently ruling out foul play as the cause of death.

Man found dead at Hougang condo

According to a reader who wrote in to Stomp, the incident occurred early yesterday morning (13 Jul).

The reader, Mr Lim, was a resident on the eighth floor of The Florida condominium at 76 Hougang Avenue 7.

He was asleep when he reportedly heard a loud sound at around 4am.

Even though he felt “strong vibrations” on his window, Mr Lim stated that it didn’t seem like the sound had resulted from a traffic accident. As such, he didn’t think much of it and went back to sleep.

Mr Lim then woke up at 7am only to see a body lying on the ground, surrounded by blood.

Police investigating tragedy

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) confirmed that an incident had indeed occurred at The Florida condominium.

They received a call requesting for assistance in the area at around 6.55am on 13 Jul. Upon their arrival, they found a man lying motionless on the second level of the building.

Am SCDF paramedic subsequently pronounced the man dead at the scene.

While an investigation is still ongoing, Stomp reported that the police are not suspecting foul play as the cause of the man’s death, based on preliminary findings.

Hope investigation yields more details surrounding incident

At the time of writing, the details about the man’s death are still scarce. Even so, it is certainly heartbreaking to have such a young individual’s life be brutally cut short in this manner.

We wish the man’s family our deepest condolences for their loss. Hopefully, further investigation into the matter will afford them some closure for the unspeakably horrific tragedy.

