Man in Thailand mistakes toilet cleaner for soda, goes into shock & dies hours after drinking it

Man in Thailand dies after mistakenly drinking toilet cleaner

A 44-year-old man in Buriram Province, Thailand, was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after mistakenly drinking toilet cleaner.

On 12 Oct, Nattawut Phonlakham (transliterated from Thai) woke up hungover and thirsty at around 11am, so he grabbed a 1L soda bottle containing a green liquid and drank half of its contents.

He only found out about the liquid after asking a relative what it was.

The latter explained that he had bought a gallon of toilet cleaner and divided it into used soda bottles.

Doctor sent man home after prescribing medicine

Mr Nattawut’s relatives immediately took him to the hospital.

At the time, he was still normal, conscious, and able to talk.

When the doctor arrived to ask about his condition, his relatives told him what had happened and showed him the bottle of toilet cleaner.

After prescribing some medicine and giving him an injection, the doctor sent Mr Nattawut home.

Five hours later, at about 4pm, Mr Nattawut went into shock and lost his vital signs.

His family called emergency services, but it was too late.

Patients who ingested toxic chemicals are sent home if conscious

The deceased’s sister, Mrs Pranom (transliterated from Thai), was upset that her sibling was sent home after visiting the hospital.

The family had hoped that doctors would at least purge his stomach.

According to a doctor who came to examine the body, a conscious patient would be allowed to leave the hospital.

Health officer says stomach pumping causes further harm

Following the incident, Buriram Provincial Public Health Officer Dr Pichet Phitkhuntod said that gastric lavage, or pumping the stomach, may cause chemicals to flow back inside the body.

The invasive procedure is not recommended as it could lead to oesophageal ulcers and perforation.

Additionally, the chemical may enter the lungs, causing a more severe infection.

He explained that the doctor allowed Mr Nattawut to return home because his condition had improved, but told his family to monitor him and return for treatment if it worsened.

However, in the event of death, public health officials are required to provide compensation and care for the deceased’s relatives.

Community Health Promoting Hospitals (HCHPs) have since been instructed to check whether shared toilet cleaner bottles have been properly stored in households to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

Also read: Man in Thailand fires shotgun at drug-addicted son, accidentally shoots bedridden mother

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Thaiger.