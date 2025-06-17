Man in M’sia allegedly drags puppy with metal chain behind motorcycle, leaving its legs bloodied

Man seen dragging chained puppy behind motorcycle, bystanders intervene

A harrowing video circulating on Facebook has ignited public outrage after it showed a man in Kedah, Malaysia, allegedly dragging a helpless puppy behind his motorcycle, leaving the animal’s legs bloodied from the ordeal.

The clip, uploaded by Facebook user Ginny Teoh, has since gone viral, with many calling for justice and stronger animal protection laws.

Motorcyclist caught dragging puppy on metal chain

In the 11-second video, a small puppy is seen chained to the back of a moving motorcycle, its frail body lying limp on the road as it’s dragged along the asphalt.

The poor animal, visibly exhausted and unable to resist, was left injured and bloodied as stunned onlookers watched in horror.

One furious passer-by immediately rushed over to confront the man behind the act.

“You cannot do this!” he shouted, clearly distressed by the abuse taking place before him.

Bystanders intervene, demand man release puppy

In a follow-up clip, a middle-aged Chinese man is seen approaching the rider, pleading for him to release the pup.

Shockingly, the motorcyclist initially refused to let go of the metal chain, tightening his grip as the dog whimpered on the ground.

Thankfully, after repeated pleas from the crowd, the man finally relented. Bystanders then stepped in to check on the injured pup’s condition.

Puppy suffers bloody injuries, now in recovery

The puppy, believed to be around four months old, eventually managed to stand on its own, though its legs were visibly raw and bloodied, likely from scraping against the rough road surface.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the man admitted that the puppy was his, but claimed he “no longer wanted it”.

The puppy was subsequently sent to a veterinarian. It’s expected to take at least a week to fully recover from its injuries.

Ms Teoh, who posted the footage, described the puppy as “docile” and shared that it is now up for adoption.

Authorities have yet to comment on whether action will be taken against the man involved.

Featured image adapted from Ginny Teoh on Facebook.