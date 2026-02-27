87-year-old man allegedly stumbles and vomits after driving into carpark gantry at Golden Mile Tower

man crashes into carpark gantry barrier at golden mile tower carpark

Singapore

According to witnesses, the driver was allegedly inebriated.

By - 27 Feb 2026, 10:10 am

87-year-old man drives car into carpark gantry at Golden Mile Tower, allegedly inebriated

An 87-year-old man is assisting the Singapore Police Force (SPF) with investigations after he drove into a carpark gantry at Golden Mile Tower.

Video footage of the aftermath has emerged online showing the car next to a car park gantry barrier.

Blue Mercedes involved in accident

Threads account sgfollowsall posted a short clip of the incident on Wednesday (25 Feb).

A blue Mercedes and a tow truck can be seen inside a carpark gantry with the gantry’s barrier raised towards one side.

car stuck after crashing into carpark gantry barrier

Source: sgfollowsall on Threads

Onlookers gathered, looking to get a better understanding of the situation.

crowd gathering

Source: sgfollowsall on Threads

Throughout the entire commotion, the driver is seen seated on a chair with several men surrounding him.

tow truck

Source: sgfollowsall on Threads

 

driver sitting down after accident

Source: sgfollowsall on Threads

According to sgfollowsall on Threads, the accident left motorists stuck inside the carpark for about one hour.

The driver also allegedly “vomited and stumbled” after he exited his car.

He was also alleged to be inebriated at the time.

Driver hospitalised, assisting with investigations

In response to MS News’ queries, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that on 24 February, at about 9.55pm, they received a call for assistance at 6001 Beach Road, the address of Golden Mile Tower.

SCDF subsequently conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

golden mile tower

Source: Docomomo Singapore

In response to queries from MS News, SPF also confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a car at a multi-storey carpark along Beach Road.

An 87-year-old male car driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital and is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from sgfollowsall on Threads.

