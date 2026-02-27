87-year-old man allegedly stumbles and vomits after driving into carpark gantry at Golden Mile Tower

87-year-old man drives car into carpark gantry at Golden Mile Tower, allegedly inebriated

An 87-year-old man is assisting the Singapore Police Force (SPF) with investigations after he drove into a carpark gantry at Golden Mile Tower.

Video footage of the aftermath has emerged online showing the car next to a car park gantry barrier.

Blue Mercedes involved in accident

Threads account sgfollowsall posted a short clip of the incident on Wednesday (25 Feb).

A blue Mercedes and a tow truck can be seen inside a carpark gantry with the gantry’s barrier raised towards one side.

Onlookers gathered, looking to get a better understanding of the situation.

Throughout the entire commotion, the driver is seen seated on a chair with several men surrounding him.

According to sgfollowsall on Threads, the accident left motorists stuck inside the carpark for about one hour.

The driver also allegedly “vomited and stumbled” after he exited his car.

He was also alleged to be inebriated at the time.

Driver hospitalised, assisting with investigations

In response to MS News’ queries, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that on 24 February, at about 9.55pm, they received a call for assistance at 6001 Beach Road, the address of Golden Mile Tower.

SCDF subsequently conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In response to queries from MS News, SPF also confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a car at a multi-storey carpark along Beach Road.

An 87-year-old male car driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital and is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 2 sent to hospital after 4-car accident in NEX carpark, elderly driver assisting investigations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from sgfollowsall on Threads.