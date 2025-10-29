Man trapped & drowns inside Tesla after car plunges into canal in Thailand

Man in Thailand drowns inside submerged Tesla despite rescue efforts

A 55-year-old man in Thailand drowned in a canal after his Tesla fell into the water. Despite the efforts of a rescue team, who even smashed the car’s sunroof to get to the man, they were unable to save him.

According to Matichon, authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Tesla plunges into canal, passers-by rush to help

The incident occurred around 5.30am in Pathum Thani, where a Tesla Model 3 plunged into the canal.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing the man desperately banging on the windows from inside the sinking car, calling for help.

Rescue workers immediately scrambled to break open the sunroof of the car, which was almost completely submerged.

They pulled the man from the vehicle, which had drifted nearly 100 metres from its initial location.

CPR efforts in vain

According to Khaosod, the man’s son rushed to the scene at the time of the accident and offered 1 million baht (S$40,000) to anyone who could rescue his father. Sadly, their efforts were in vain.

Despite performing CPR once he was brought to shore, the man tragically passed away.

Police investigating cause of incident

Following his death, authorities recovered the Tesla Model 3 from the canal. The vehicle showed extensive damage, including a wrecked front bumper and smashed rear window.

The airbags had also deployed.

Police seized the vehicle as evidence and sent the man’s body for autopsy as they began an investigation into what caused the accident.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod and Matichon.