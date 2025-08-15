Man in Taiwan gets electrocuted after climbing power tower, sparks wildfire on mountain

Man climbs power tower to take photo of sunset, gets electrocuted

On Thursday (14 Aug), a 20-year-old man in New Taipei, Taiwan, was electrocuted after climbing a power tower to take photos of the sunset.

His body subsequently fell 15m to the ground and sparked a wildfire across the mountaintop.

Two nearby households are reportedly experienced local power outages, according to Taiwanese news outlet TVBS.

Victim accidentally touched high-voltage wires

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the man, wearing a white shirt, standing atop the tower at Datong Mountain in Shulin District.

He was holding his phone, trying to capture the perfect sunset.

Moments later, he accidentally came into contact with the high-voltage wires, causing an explosion.

Sparks caused wildfire on mountain

He lost consciousness mid-air and fell, landing lifeless between the tower supports.

The accident immediately set the surrounding grass on fire, sending towering flames across the mountaintop, visible for kilometres.

His girlfriend, surnamed Shang (name transliterated), who accompanied the victim, immediately called the authorities for help after witnessing the tragedy.

Police were reportedly alerted to the incident at around 6.33pm.

Rescuers rushed to the scene, with 20 vehicles and 55 personnel mobilised, attempting to contain the blaze that had spread to approximately 30 square metres.

The fire was subsequently extinguished by 9.30pm, reports EBC News.

However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations ongoing

Authorities confirmed that the victim, surnamed Xie, had gone to the mountain with his girlfriend, saying he wanted some photos taken.

Tragically, his quest for the perfect shot ended in tragedy.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of death and further details.

Also read: Tourist hit by train in Taiwan while posing for photo next to railway, suffers head injuries



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TVBS.