Man in India elopes with teen son’s 22-year-old fiancée, takes family’s gold & cash

A 55-year-old man named Shakeel from Uttar Pradesh, India, reportedly eloped with his teenage son’s 22-year-old fiancée, days before their wedding.

He initially set up his 15-year-old son‘s marriage with the young lady, but ended up falling in love with her during his visits to her home, NDTV reported.

When his wife and son confronted him about his affair and expressed their objections, Shakeel allegedly beat them up.

He also began openly talking to the young lady over the phone, said his wife, Shabana.

Ran off with family’s gold and cash

Shabana, with whom Shakeel shares six children, said she had suspected her husband was having an affair with their son’s fiancée and caught him with her twice.