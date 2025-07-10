Man in India elopes with teen son’s 22-year-old fiancée, takes family’s gold & cash

Man in India elopes with son’s fiancée, claims they fell in love
A 55-year-old man named Shakeel from Uttar Pradesh, India, reportedly eloped with his teenage son’s 22-year-old fiancée, days before their wedding.
He initially set up his 15-year-old son‘s marriage with the young lady, but ended up falling in love with her during his visits to her home, NDTV reported.
When his wife and son confronted him about his affair and expressed their objections, Shakeel allegedly beat them up.
He also began openly talking to the young lady over the phone, said his wife, Shabana.
Ran off with family’s gold and cash
Shabana, with whom Shakeel shares six children, said she had suspected her husband was having an affair with their son’s fiancée and caught him with her twice.
“He used to video call her the whole day. At first, no one believed me. Then my son and I collected evidence against them,” she told local media.
After learning about the affair, their 15-year-old son refused to marry the woman he had been betrothed to.
The teen also claimed his grandparents knew about his father and his fiancée’s relationship and helped them get married.
Additionally, he alleged that Shakeel had stolen cash amounting to INR200,000 (S$2,986) and 17 grams of gold from their home.
Woman elopes with daughter’s fiancé
In a similar vein, a woman named Anita in Uttar Pradesh also reportedly eloped with her daughter’s fiancé in April this year.
She also took with her INR350,000 (S$5,231) and jewellery worth over INR500,000 (S$7,472).
“I was supposed to marry Rahul on 16 April, and my mother eloped with him on 6 April. Rahul and my mother used to talk on the phone a lot over the past three to four months,” said the daughter, Shivani.
Anita’s husband also said he had heard his wife talk to their daughter’s fiancé for hours on end, but decided against saying anything as the wedding had been imminent.
Also read: 86-year-old man in China marries deceased son’s girlfriend, daughter vandalises home to protest
86-year-old man in China marries deceased son’s girlfriend, daughter vandalises home to protest
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com
Featured image adapted from NDTV.