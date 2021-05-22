Man Faints Near Tampines East MRT & Only 1 Passer-By Allegedly Helps

It’s not every day that we witness someone fainting in front of us. Although many may be equipped to respond accordingly in such situations, not all of us may be quick on our feet.

An MS News reader shared with us an incident on Friday (21 May), involving a man who had fainted at a bus stop outside Tampines East MRT Station.

The reader’s friend, Mr Ian Tham Check Lam, who had seen the man lying on the floor, decided to approach him to help. He reportedly sought extra assistance from other passers-by, but they allegedly backed away instead of helping.

Perhaps disappointed by their reaction, the reader urged us to shed light on the story and appeal for the public to step up in times of trouble.

Man faints at a bus stop near Tampines East MRT Station

According to the MS News reader, his friend Ian was at the bus stop just outside Tampines East MRT station on Friday (21 May) when he noticed a man who had lost consciousness.

Instinctively, he approached and checked if there was anything he could do to help. Thinking that he could use some extra hands, Ian asked other passers-by for assistance, but they allegedly stepped back immediately.

Taking it upon himself to help the stranger, Ian then dialled 995 and waited by the man’s side till the ambulance arrived. MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for more details.

Don’t hesitate to help others in an emergency

Although Ian’s actions were applauded by an elderly couple at the scene, he was shocked that no one even called the ambulance.

Apparently, he was not the first person to have seen the fainted man.

Aware of Covid-19 concerns, Ian still wishes to advise members of the public to extend help, especially in emergency situations.

After all, you’d never know if someone’s life may be at risk should nobody come forward to assist them.

Singaporeans should step up when the need arises

If the allegations are true, we are extremely disheartened to hear that no one else had stepped up to help.

Even though it may be potentially dangerous, especially during a pandemic, ensuring someone’s safety and survival is still important.

It is exactly in times like these when we as Singaporeans need to rely on each other.

We hope that by creating awareness of such cases, it’ll turn the heads of people who have turned a blind eye to others in need.

