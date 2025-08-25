25-year-old man falls to death from 20th floor while trying to climb into girlfriend’s unit in M’sia

Man falls to death from 20th floor while climbing wall ledge from neighbouring unit of girlfriend’s flat

A 25-year-old man fell to his death after attempting to climb into his girlfriend’s flat from a neighbouring unit in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, on Friday (22 Aug).

Man falls to death from 20th floor, lands on 9th floor

According to China Press, the victim, identified as Chen Jin Qin (name transliterated), was from Perak, and reportedly arrived at the condominium around 3.30am to visit his girlfriend.

However, he had not contacted her prior to showing up.

Instead, he tried to reach her flat by climbing along the narrow wall ledge from an adjacent unit.

During the risky attempt, he slipped and fell from the 20th floor, landing on the ninth. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Police discover body hours later

The discovery was only made at about 10.45am, after police received a report of a suspected fall at the location. Officers from the Cheras Police Division arrived at the scene to investigate.

When found, Chen was dressed in black shorts, a black t-shirt, and carrying a sling bag containing his identification card, ATM cards, passport, and his own apartment access card.

Cheras police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan confirmed that no foul play was involved.

The body was later sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

