Couple in Peru falls from 2nd floor during hug, leaves woman dead & man critically injured

Woman in Peru dies after falling while trying to hug partner after argument

A 21-year-old woman has died, and her boyfriend is in critical condition, after the couple fell from the second floor of a bar in Puerto Inca, Peru.

The victim, identified as Emely Fiorela Mego Díaz, reportedly fell at about 6am on Monday (4 Aug) from the second level of a bar. She was allegedly intoxicated and had argued with her partner over a cellphone, reported Azteca Puebla.

According to TuDiario Huánuco, Emely Fiorela Mego Díaz, 21, believed to be an employee of the bar, died after falling from the upper floor of the premises while trying to hug the man.

Her partner, Henry Manuel del Águila Macedo, 27, also fell from the same height, sustaining serious injuries across his body.

Woman died at scene while boyfriend rushed to hospital

According to local reports, Ms Mego Díaz died instantly from the fall.

Meanwhile, her partner suffered serious injuries and was taken to Puerto Inca’s local health centre before being transferred to another hospital in Pucallpa. His condition remained critical as of Thursday (7 Aug) night.

Police officers from the local station, together with a public prosecutor and a forensic doctor, attended the scene to conduct the removal of Ms Mego Díaz’s body. Official records show she was originally from Piura, another city in Peru, Tudiario Huanuco reported.

Police reviewing CCTV footage

According to reports, the couple had argued before the fall.

CCTV footage shows Ms Mego Díaz chasing the man down the hallway to hug him. However, she was allegedly intoxicated and was too forceful with her approach, causing the couple to fall down the staircase that lacked a safety railing.

Authorities are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to both individuals falling from the second floor.

The Peruvian National Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office have already launched a formal investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the bar in question is facing legal proceedings for irregularities, reported Azteca Puebla.

