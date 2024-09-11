Naked man falls from 10th-floor balcony in Taiwan while ‘playing with water’ with girlfriend

Naked man fatally falls from 10th floor while playing in water with girlfriend

At around 9.45am on Tuesday (10 Sept), a 25-year-old man reportedly fell naked from the 10th floor of a residential building in Taichung City, Taiwan while playing in the water with his girlfriend.

It’s also reported that his body narrowly missed hitting a baby in a stroller passing by.

A surveillance camera at the scene captured the victim, Mr Chen (name transliterated from Chinese), falling to the sidewalk filled with pots of flowers.

The footage showed that his body hit the ground as two women walked by, one of whom was pushing a baby in the stroller.

Upon witnessing the fall, the female bypassers were startled, and one of them hurriedly pushed the stroller away.

Diners at a nearby breakfast restaurant were also shocked by the sight of the incident.

A woman who worked near the scene witnessed the entire event and was reportedly so traumatised that she had to seek immediate psychiatric treatment.

According to Taiwanese news site ETtoday News, Mr Chen’s body fragmented upon the impact and his body parts scattered in all directions.

Girlfriend reveals they were ‘playing with water’ before fall

Upon investigating the scene, the police discovered a large puddle of water on the balcony of the 10th-floor apartment from where Mr Chen had been suspected to have fallen.

The apartment was the residence of Mr Chen’s girlfriend and her family.

Police suspected that Mr Chen had visited his girlfriend at her apartment while her family was away.

Following the incident, Mr Chen’s girlfriend was taken by the police to provide a statement.

She explained that the two of them had been ‘playing with water’ inside the apartment.

However, Mr Chen later approached the balcony to look at the view.

He subsequently lost his footing and fell onto the sidewalk.

