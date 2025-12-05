Man in M’sia dies after falling from third floor while attempting to retrieve pickleball

Man dies after falling from building while trying to retrieve pickleball in KL

A 32-year-old man died after falling from the third floor of a building in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia, while trying to retrieve a pickleball.

The incident took place on Tuesday (2 Dec) evening and has been classified as a sudden death.

Victim climbed over fence but slipped & fell

According to The Star, the man was playing pickleball at a local facility at about 9.43pm when the ball went out of the court.

In an attempt to retrieve the ball, the man climbed over the fence, but “slipped and fell to the ground below,” reported The New Straits Times (NST).

Pickleball centre expressed condolences

Following the incident, the pickleball facility in question expressed its condolences on an Instagram Story post: “We are deeply saddened by a tragic incident that occurred at our TREC facility, which resulted in the loss of a life.”

“At this time, we ask for understanding and compassion as we respect the privacy of the family and loved ones affected.”

The case had been classified as sudden death, and the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

