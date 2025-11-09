Man in Taiwan sets fire to landlord’s home & kills teen girl after getting caught stealing her underwear

Man sets fire to landlord’s home in arson attack that kills 17-year-old girl

A 64-year-old man set fire to his landlord’s home in Taichung, Taiwan, at 2.15am on Monday (3 Nov), killing the landlord’s 17-year-old niece.

According to LTN, the man, surnamed Xu (name transliterated), was first seen reversing his van into the girl’s home, presumably to keep her and her 50-year-old mother from escaping, before setting the vehicle ablaze.

Firefighters found the girl, surnamed Lin (name transliterated), and her mother on the second floor of the home with no vital signs.

They were rushed to the hospital, but the girl succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, her mother was resuscitated but is in a critical condition, having suffered second-degree burns to approximately 80% of her body, Mirror Daily reported.

Man was previously caught stealing teen’s underwear

According to ETtoday, Xu has been renting a house from the Lin family and has lived next door to them for twenty years.

However, due to his recent strange behaviour, the Lin family decided to install surveillance cameras around their home.

Their suspicions turned out to be justified when they caught footage of Xu stealing the landlord’s niece’s underwear.

The family reported the incident to the police and asked Xu to terminate his lease, but he reportedly refused.

Worse, he began to harass them, burning things in the middle of the night and walking around with a sickle, as if to threaten the family.

Unable to bear his harassment, the Lin family sued Mr Xu, hoping this would get him to terminate his lease.

Man found in his vehicle with gas canister

After setting the family’s house on fire, Xu fled the scene in his car.

Police found him inside his vehicle with a gas canister, leading them to suspect that he had attempted suicide.

They took Xu to the hospital, where he was found to have no external injuries and was in a stable condition, FTV News reported.

He was then taken to the police station for questioning to clarify the details of the case and his motives.

Featured image adapted from Mirror Daily, LTN.