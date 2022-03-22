21-Year-Old Man Tries To Skip Court Hearing & Flee Singapore

Most of the time, people who run into trouble with the law would think of fleeing from the authorities to evade justice. To do so, one may be compelled to leave the country.

However, as the saying goes, no one can escape the long arm of the law. And if you’ve committed the crime, especially in Singapore, be prepared to face the music.

On 22 Mar 2021, a man was due at a court hearing where he was expected to plead guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Instead, he tried to flee Singapore by taking a ferry to Pulau Ubin. He was eventually arrested.

On Monday (21 Mar), he was sentenced to 9 years’ jail and 6 strokes of the cane for sexual assault and obstructing justice.

Sexually assaulted 15-year-old girl in 2017

On 17 Oct 2017, the man, 18 then, and his friend sexually assaulted the teenage girl at Pasir Ris Street 51, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The 15-year-old victim had reportedly been drunk that night after a game of Truth Or Dare at the void deck.

At about 4am, the girl and the 2 men were separated from their friends.

The men then laid her on the ground. When she did not respond, they sexually violated the girl, who could not stop them.

Police officers on patrol duty came over upon hearing the girl’s cries. She later gave a full account of the incident at a police station, and the man was arrested that day.

He was released on bail in Dec 2017.

Man took ferry to Pulau Ubin, hoping to flee Singapore

According to ST, the man had the intention to run away a few days before his hearing. He roped in his friend and girlfriend to help, saying that the police were after him for scamming people.

At about 9am on 22 Mar 2021 – i.e. the day of the hearing – the man and his father met his lawyer at a building near the court for breakfast.

But he pretended to excuse himself to the toilet before escaping. When he did not show up in court, an arrest warrant was issued against him.

The man then changed clothes and took a ferry with his friend to Pulau Ubin to flee to Malaysia.

However, they couldn’t find anyone willing to take them to Malaysia. They gave up and headed back to Singapore mainland at 2.35pm.

The man then requested $100 from his girlfriend for a night’s stay at a hotel in Bencoolen.

On 23 Mar, the next afternoon, the police arrested the two while they were waiting for the taxi at the hotel.

Sentenced to 9 years’ jail & 6 strokes of the cane

On Monday (21 Mar), the man pleaded guilty to 1 count of sexual assault by penetration and another of obstructing the course of justice.

The High Court sentenced the now 22-year-old man to 9 years’ jail and 6 strokes of the cane.

According to ST, the court also took 7 other charges into consideration. These included a second charge of sexual assault by penetration and an attempted rape against the same victim.

Paying the price for crime

When one commits a crime and tries to abscond, attempts may be futile, given how Singapore police are known for their efficiency.

Kudos to the police officers for sparing no effort in ensuring that the man was apprehended and brought to justice.

We hope the man can take the time to reflect upon his wrongdoings in prison and mend his ways.

