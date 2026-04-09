11-year-old girl stumbled upon naked man masturbating at public staircase in S’pore

Man gets jailed for masturbating at HDB staircase

A 38-year-old man was sentenced to three months and 30 days in prison after pleading guilty to his indecent acts at an HDB flat’s staircase.

On 13 Aug 2025, at 6.15am, the defendant, identified as Muhammad Faisal Bin Jumahat, was watching pornographic films on his mobile phone in public.

He was naked and masturbated on the spot.

11-year-old girl caught man watching porn in public

At that time, an 11-year-old girl was rushing to school to take her Primary 6 Oral Examination.

She stumbled upon the man while he was touching himself.

The girl was frightened by the sight, but chose to continue walking down the stairs, as she didn’t want to be late.

Faisal noticed the girl’s presence and, with his mobile phone, attempted to cover his genitals, Shin Min Daily News reports.

Second time she encountered him in the act

At around 12pm on the same day, he was watching pornography at home when he became sexually aroused again.

He then proceeded to the staircase and stripped off all his clothes.

Returning home from her exams, the girl climbed the stairs and encountered him fully naked once again.

This time around, when the man caught sight of the young girl, he fled the scene.

Mother called police regarding incidents

The girl later told her mother about the two encounters she immediately called the police.

The defendant was sentenced to three months in jail. However, given that he committed an offence while on parole, the judge ordered him to be imprisoned for an additional 30 days.

Also read: Domestic helper jailed for taking nude photo of employer’s elderly mother & using it to harass employer



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Featured image adapted from Facebook and MS News.