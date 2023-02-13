Man Kicks Lamborghini Mirror Over Alleged Illegal Parking In M’sia, Police Arrest & Release Him

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man In Malaysia Seen Kicking Lamborghini Mirror & Bumper Over Alleged Illegal Parking

Anyone who has ever driven a car knows how frustrating it is to be on the road, to say the least.

In fact, sometimes other drivers can still irk us even when their car isn’t moving, due to reasons like bad parking.

For one man who was seen kicking a Lamborghini in Malaysia over an alleged case of illegal parking, ‘irk’ might be an understatement.

In a fit of rage, he kicked the car’s bumper and right rearview mirror, even causing the latter to break.

Alleged illegal parking of Lamborghini occurred at bus stop

On Sunday (12 Feb), a Facebook user shared three videos of the man’s public outburst in Penang, Malaysia to a group.

In the videos, the Lamborghini appears to be parked next to a bus stop, which is illegal for private vehicles.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the driver had left their car there to have lunch at a caifan stall nearby.

Shortly after, a man in his 40s rode up on his bicycle and began shouting angrily at the car upon seeing where it was parked.

Besides that, he also directed his rage at onlookers, complaining about how illegal parking inconveniences others.

Man kicks Lamborghini bumper & breaks rearview mirror

The man’s anger towards the parked Lamborghini led to him vandalising the car.

In one of the videos shared, he was seen kicking the car’s bumper.

The person recording also showed in another clip that the Lamborghini’s right rearview mirror had been broken and was dangling off the side.

As more and more onlookers gathered at the scene, the car owner eventually took notice and came out to see what was going on.

Upon seeing the state of the Lamborghini, the car owner called the police right away.

To secure the broken rearview mirror, they also requested a rope from the caifan stall owner, before driving off.

The police took in the vandal later but he was reportedly released from custody that same night.

Netizens say man kicking Lamborghini did what others fear to do

A good number of netizens felt that the owner of the Lamborghini was most at fault, due to the way they parked their car.

Although they agreed that the perpetrator could have educated the driver in a better way, ultimately they empathised with his intent.

One user said the driver should think about where they parked their car, adding that their behaviour was problematic to begin with.

Another netizen said that the driver should self-reflect, seeing as even the vandal (“crazy person”) could not tolerate it.

They also warned the driver to not think they are beyond reproach simply because of the car they drive.

One commenter also scolded the driver and praised the vandal for doing something that many would only dare to dream of.

Another user got straight to the point by simply saying the vandal did well.

Finally, one netizen wondered why a Lamborghini driver would go to a caifan stall for lunch.

As a reminder, while drivers should always park their cars responsibly, we should not condone vandalising either.

If the car owner indeed parked illegally, let’s hope they learn from this incident and that the vandal does not repeat his actions in future.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.