Man in M’sia kills wife after suspecting infidelity, picks up son from school before surrendering

Man stabs wife to death, picks up son from school before surrendering

A 63-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 40-year-old wife, identified as Mastura Abdullah, to death inside their home in Tanah Merah, Kelantan, Malaysia, on Monday (1 Dec).

According to a New Straits Times report, the unnamed suspect attacked Ms Mastura with a sharp weapon at around 10am, causing multiple stab wounds on the front and back of her body.

The man then picked up their 10-year-old son — the youngest of two children — from school at noon, before surrendering himself at the nearby police station.

According to the victim’s younger brother, their couple’s son walked into the kitchen upon arriving home and saw his mother lying lifeless on the floor.

The child reportedly remained silent following his discovery, believed to be in shock.

Man suspected wife of infidelity

Police believe that the man committed the crime because he suspected his wife of cheating.

The victim’s cousin alleged that the suspect had even consulted a bomoh (traditional healer) to ask whether Ms Mastura was in a relationship with another man.

The cousin — a lorry driver who often gave Ms Mastura a ride home — said he had repeatedly assured the suspect that she was not cheating.

Ms Mastura worked as a cook in Selangor and returned to the village only once every two or three weeks.

She had reportedly just arrived home before the fatal incident took place.

“I never imagined her return today would end in such a tragedy,” the victim’s brother, meanwhile, expressed. “I also never expected my brother-in-law to act so violently and take her life.”

He added that Ms Mastura was the suspect’s third wife, and they had been married for 14 years.

He described the suspect as aloof and said he rarely interacted with villagers.

Suspect remanded for investigation of murder

On Tuesday (2 Dec), the suspect arrived in court in a police vehicle wearing detention attire, Bernama reported.

According to Malay Mail, he has been remanded for six days, from 2 to 7 Dec, to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Featured image adapted from New Straits Times and Sin Chew Daily.