Mistress in Indonesia cuts off married lover’s genitals during sex to ‘teach him lesson’ about cheating

Man gets genitals cut off with penknife by mistress during sex, runs off bleeding into street

An extramarital fling in Indonesia took a violent turn when the man’s mistress got jealous and cut off his genitals.

Confessing to her crime, 28-year-old Windi Sintia said she felt “satisfied” at her assault, which was supposedly intended to teach her lover a lesson about cheating.

Man gives mistress S$15 weekly after marriage

According to Liputan6, Windi met the victim, Karsilan Utami, in early 2019. The two began dating.

In late 2019, Mr Karsilan married another woman, but maintained an affair with Windi, who knew of his marriage.

Mr Karsilan promised to support Windi and thus gave her Rp200,000 (S$15.65) weekly.

However, the payments started to dry up. Meanwhile, Mr Karsilan purchased a new motorcycle for his legal wife, which the latter posted about on social media.

Feeling jealous, the mistress planned her vengeance for a week.

Mistress cuts off lover’s genitals 30 minutes into sex

Tribunnews reported that on 19 Oct, Windi lured the 32-year-old to some bushes in a field in Bandar Lampung, Sumatra.

30 minutes into their sexual intercourse, Windi suddenly snatched a penknife from her bag and cut off his erect penis.

Mr Karsilan screamed and fled naked into the city streets, bleeding from his genitals.

Shocked locals helped him, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Surgeons at the hospital managed to reattach his severed penis.

Meanwhile, Windi threw the penknife away and went home. The police arrested her at her house on 21 Oct.

She received a charge for premeditated assault resulting in serious physical injury.

Woman allegedly angered by infidelity

At a press conference on 22 Oct, Windi confessed to committing the crime.

“I felt a little regret for what I did, but mostly satisfaction. I am finally satisfied,” she stated, alleging that her motivation was Mr Karsilan’s infidelity.

Windi accused him of cheating on her and his wife with other women, which caused her “heartbreak and anger”.

With escalated jealousy over the motorcycle purchase, Windi claimed she committed the attack to teach Mr Karsilan a lesson about infidelity.

“Our relationship was like husband and wife. But he kept lying and cheating. I was angry and disappointed.”

Suspect’s mother claims she is well-behaved

Indonesia’s Article 353 for premeditated assault resulting in serious physical injury carries a maximum sentence of seven years in jail.

Windi’s mother hoped for a lenient sentence, claiming that her daughter is well-behaved and friendly.

She added that her daughter had previously expressed disappointment about Mr Karsilan.

The defence also requested a postponement for Windi’s detention as she has an eight-year-old child.

Featured image adapted from Tribunlampung and Tribunnews on YouTube.