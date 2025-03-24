Man steals Labubu blind box & hide it inside his shorts on 3 occasions in M’sia store

Man steals Labubu blind box from Malaysia store by shoving it down his shorts

A man’s obsession with Labubu blind boxes took a criminal turn when he was caught on CCTV stealing them — not once, but three times — from a store in Malaysia.

Ace Cards & Collectibles, the targeted store, later uploaded a compilation video of the thefts to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

The post was captioned: “Looks like someone couldn’t resist taking Labubu home… Let’s keep Labubu where it belongs: on the shelves, not in someone’s undies.”

Since being posted on 18 March, the video has gained over 1,000 likes and more than 240 comments.

The store also urged the public to come forward if they recognised the man.

Thief caught red-handed on 3 occasions

According to the CCTV footage, the man struck on three different days, each time wearing a different outfit — but sticking to the same bizarre theft method.

On his first visit, he entered the store wearing a red shirt and black shorts, accompanied by a girl.

After she walked away, he swiftly grabbed a Labubu blind box from a shelf, moved to another aisle, and shoved it into his shorts before casually exiting with her.

His second visit saw him return alone, this time in a blue shirt. Once again, he pocketed a blind box in his shorts before walking out undetected.

By the third attempt, he was dressed entirely in black but showed no change in tactics — stealing yet another box using the same move.

Netizens amused by the amount of space in man’s shorts

While some netizens were appalled by his audacity, many couldn’t help but be amused by the man’s unusual hiding spot.

Several users commented about the amount of space in the man’s shorts, saying he had “a lot of space to hide Labubu inside”.

Another joked that he “modified his shorts” for the crime.

One even called him “Doraemon”, referencing the cartoon character known for its pocket with endless storage.

