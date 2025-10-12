Man in Thailand locks penis with 2 rings, fears someone would steal it due to its size

Man locks penis with two rings from fishing rod, genitals swell to the size of fist

A 28-year-old man in Buriram Province, Thailand, shocked rescuers after locking his penis with two rings, allegedly in fear that someone would steal his unusually large genitals.

The Wang Krut Rescue Unit received a request from Satuek Hospital on Monday (6 Oct) to assist in cutting the rings stuck on the man’s penis, as they lacked the proper tools, Khaosod reported.

Man’s penis was swollen from constriction

Upon arrival, they found two rings on the man’s genitals — one made of plastic and the other made of steel — believed to have come from a fishing rod.

The tip of the man’s penis was reportedly lumpy and had swollen to the size of a fist due to constriction.

They used a grinding machine to cut each ring, careful not to cut the man’s genitals, with the entire procedure lasting 10 minutes.

Man feared someone would steal his unusually large penis

What stunned the rescuers even more was the reason behind the man’s decision to lock his genitals.

During the rescue, he reportedly said, “I’m afraid a village health volunteer will come and take my penis away because it’s a size 69”, referring to the extra-large-sized condom he usually wore.

It is unclear whether the man was suffering from mental illness or under the influence of substances.

Authorities plan to conduct a psychological evaluation to provide appropriate treatment, Thaiger reported.

Featured image adapted from @Mr_Whathapened on X.