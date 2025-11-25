Man in M’sia gets charged after luring friend to join scam syndicate in Cambodia

Malaysian man faces trafficking charges for tricking friend into Cambodia scam operation

A Malaysian man, 31-year-old Lee (name transliterated), has been charged with trafficking his friend into a Cambodian telecommunications scam syndicate.

He was accused of tricking the victim into travelling to Cambodia, where he would be forced into labour for the scam syndicate.

Manipulated friend into participating in scam

The incident occurred between 5 Oct and 3 Nov when Lee allegedly manipulated his friend into taking part in the scheme.

Lee pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge, and the case was adjourned to 7 Jan 2026.

In a separate case, Lee also faces charges for drug abuse after traces of amphetamines and methamphetamines were found in his urine during a police test on 4 Nov.

His drug case has been postponed to 7 March next year, pending the pathology report.

Despite the charges, Lee was granted bail of 30,000 ringgit (S$9,455) with two sureties.

He must report to the police station monthly and also surrender his passport. He is also prohibited from contacting the victim or witnesses.

If convicted, Lee could face up to 20 years in prison, along with a possible fine.

Also read: Man in China allegedly sold off by girlfriend to Myanmar scam syndicate for S$17K



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily and ROM CREATOR on Canva, for illustrative purposes only.