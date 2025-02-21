Man in S’pore allegedly molests toddler at preschool, 4 women accused of covering up evidence

Four women cover up for man who allegedly molested toddler

Four women in Singapore have been accused of covering up for a man who allegedly molested a toddler at a preschool.

The women — whose identities were redacted from court documents to protect the victim — received between one and three charges on Friday (21 Feb) in court.

Three of the women were handed charges related to reformatting a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system that captured the offence.

According to CNA, at least one of them held a high-ranking position at the preschool.

The man, whose identity is also under a gag order, is due to plead guilty on 18 Mar.

CNA reported that an offender with the same name was found in the court system.

Previously said to be a worker at the preschool, this accused faces eight counts of outraging the modesty of a person under 14.

Deleted video clip capturing the offence

Besides reformatting the CCTV system, the other charges against the women were for intentionally leaving out information about the alleged molestation.

They had also deleted a video clip of the incident from a WhatsApp chat.

All of the alleged offences reportedly took place in November 2023. The victim was around two years old at the time.

There was no indication of a plea taken from any of the women, and all of their cases will return to court for a further mention on 21 Mar.

The women may face jail time of up to six months, fined, or both, if convicted of intentionally leaving out information concerning an offence.

If found guilty of obstructing the course of justice, they may be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

