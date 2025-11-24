Drunk S’pore man locks pregnant wife in home, sentenced to over 4 months’ jail after police free her

Singapore man pleads guilty after locking pregnant wife in home & repeated abuse

A 29-year-old Singaporean man has pleaded guilty to repeatedly abusing his pregnant wife, including slapping her and locking her inside their home.

His actions led the victim to make multiple police reports over the span of several months.

The main incident occurred on 2 Aug 2023. After drinking two cans of beer, the man returned home around 4am and immediately got into an argument with his pregnant wife.

According to Shin Min Daily News, he became enraged when she had previously called the police over what he considered a trivial matter.

In his anger, he kicked the bedroom door and verbally abused her.

Yanks wife’s hair & locks her inside house

At around 7am, after waking up, he entered the room where his wife was resting with their two children.

He resumed scolding her for calling the police and yanked her hair. The victim then decided to call the police again.

Before leaving the house, the man locked her inside with a padlock to prevent her from going out.

Police arrived at 8.56am and cut through the lock. He was arrested later that day at 1.20pm.

More incidents in December 2023

Despite the earlier police intervention, the man continued his abusive behaviour later that year.

At 1.23am on 6 Dec 2023, he returned home drunk and threw a phone case at his wife after she did not respond to him.

On 25 Dec at about 10pm, he came home intoxicated again, quarrelled with her, insulted her, and slapped her.

She lodged another police report afterwards.

Defendant sold Singpass details to loan shark for S$1,500

Apart from the offences involving his wife, the man also sold his Singpass credentials for S$1,500.

He initially gave his Singpass details to an unlicensed moneylender to borrow money, but reset the account after the loan did not materialise.

In 2022, the moneylender offered him S$1,500 to buy his Singpass details. Despite knowing it was illegal, he agreed.

The scam syndicate later used his credentials to open two bank accounts on 25 July 2022, which received nearly S$35,000 in criminal proceeds.

The man faced nine charges in total, including theft, voluntarily causing hurt, and violations under the Protection from Harassment Act.

He pleaded guilty to five charges on 22 Nov 2025, with the remaining charges taken into consideration.

The judge sentenced him to four months, eight weeks, and three days in prison.

Featured image adapted from 123ducu from Getty Images Signature on Canva, for illustration purposes only.