Man kicks fellow moviegoer’s headrest & pushes him down stairs at Waterway Point cinema, jailed 4 weeks

Man pushes fellow moviegoer down stairs at Waterway Point cinema, causing weeks of severe pain

A dispute inside Shaw Theatres at Waterway Point escalated when a 25-year-old man kicked another moviegoer’s headrest and later pushed him down several flights of stairs.

On the night of 26 June 2024, both men attended a movie at the cinema.

The incident began about an hour into the screening, when Wong Jun Feng kicked the back of the victim’s chair.

After the victim confronted Wong, staff were called in, but the victim declined assistance as the kicking had stopped.

Man shoves victim down cinema stairs & flees

When the movie ended, Wong forcefully kicked the headrest again before quickly exiting.

When the victim pursued him up the stairs, Wong suddenly turned and shoved the victim forcefully, causing him to fall backwards down approximately six flights of steps.

Wong then fled without checking on the man, who briefly lost consciousness.

The injured moviegoer was helped by bystanders and later hospitalised at Sengkang General Hospital from 27 June to 1 July 2024.

He suffered from neck, right upper limb, and back pain, requiring medication to manage the pain for at least two weeks after discharge.

The victim was given a month-long medical leave and was unable to work during this period, resulting in a loss of S$150 per day from his part-time restaurant job.

Man pleads guilty, jailed 4 weeks

On 18 Aug 2025, Wong pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt that resulted in grievous harm, with an additional charge relating to the headrest kicking taken into consideration.

The prosecution emphasised that Wong not only initiated the confrontation but also tried to flee, causing public unease in the cinema.

They called for five to six weeks’ imprisonment, noting Wong’s youth and lack of a criminal record.

Defence lawyer Kalaithasan Karuppaya argued for four weeks, highlighting Wong’s remorse and diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and adjustment disorder, which may have influenced his actions.

Wong had left his porter job at Sengkang General Hospital and was working various odd jobs at the time.

The victim’s total medical bills were S$1,861.93, covered by insurance and MediSave.

Wong was sentenced to four weeks in jail and to pay S$93.09 — the portion covered by MediSave — as compensation.

Instead, he elected to serve an additional day in jail in lieu of payment.

