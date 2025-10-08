Man in M’sia quits S$4.6K job to be a delivery rider, said previous job gave him panic attacks

Man quits job that pays S$4,600 to become gig worker, prefers being delivery rider to answering ‘fussy clients’

A man in Malaysia shared that he recently quit his job, which paid almost RM15,000 (S$4,600), including commissions, to work gigs, mostly as a foodpanda delivery rider.

In a post on Threads last Sunday (5 Oct), Mohd Zul said he worked in the plantation sector for two years before walking away right after being diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and panic attacks.

“The income’s super unstable, but honestly, I’m happy,” he shared, adding that he now gets to see his friends, spend time with his family, and play games whenever he wants.

Moreover, he no longer has to answer his boss’s calls at 3am or “fake a smile” at meetings with “fussy clients”. Mr Modh further revealed:

I stopped taking my meds about a month ago, and for the first time in a while, I actually feel free.

Worked every day with no time off

When asked what caused his panic attacks, Mr Mohd answered that it was because he worked every day with no time off.

“It’s just about making money,” he recalled.

He then likened the feeling of having a panic attack to being jumpscared in a horror movie, as it causes his heart to beat too fast.

As he could faint if he failed to do breathing exercises, Mr Mohd ensured he always wore his smartwatch to keep track of his heart rate.

“I don’t really remember when, but [on] the first time [I had a panic attack], I felt something wrong with my body, my chest, and my mind. I thought I [had] heart disease,” he wrote.

Man’s career shift draws mixed reactions

Many netizens were supportive of OP’s decision, saying his mental health is most important.

One user also said food delivery can be very tiring, but it is also less stressful than a corporate job.

To this, Mr Mohd replied that he chose his current job because he can get a massage if his body hurts, but mental illness is way trickier.

Another netizen asked the OP if he ever plans to return to corporate once he makes a full recovery. The OP said he doesn’t want to think about it for now, but is open to the possibility in the future.

Meanwhile, some netizens believe the OP might regret his decision when he runs out of money, saying financial stability can also cause panic attacks.

One user also said that while prioritising one’s mental health over work is good, many do not get to do this, as “not making enough” brings them uncertainty.

